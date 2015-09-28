Cayman, MD Anderson In Cancer Drug Pact

Biochemicals supplier Cayman Chemical is joining with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Fannin Innovation Studio to form ACF Pharmaceuticals, a drug company that will pursue small-molecule inhibitors for inflammation-induced cancers such as melanoma and colon cancer. Under the pact, Cayman will develop molecules that modulate the cyclooxygenase (COX) pathway. MD Anderson will evaluate them, and Fannin, a Houston-based life science commercialization firm, will provide funding and management.
