… And Ebola Research At Other Companies

The U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA) is providing up to $38 million over the next 23 months to support Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ development of an Ebola virus therapy in preparation for clinical trials. The drug combines three monoclonal antibodies that bind to and neutralize the virus. Meanwhile, to support clinical studies of a new Ebola vaccine under way in the U.S. and U.K., BARDA has committed $29 million over four years to Crucell Holland, part of Janssen Pharmaceutical. The agreement can be extended for up to seven years and $69 million. Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic also makes a component of the vaccine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter