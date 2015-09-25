Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Hydrogel Helps Soft Materials Keep Up In 3-D Printing Craze

Materials: Water-logged matrix acts like liquid and solid to support printed structures made of polymers and living cells

by Matt Davenport
September 25, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

WITH THE GRAIN
Credit: AAAS/C. Schaffer/T. Bhattacharjee/T.E. Angelini/C&EN

 

Researchers at the University of Florida, Gainesville, have developed a hydrogel matrix that acts as a solid support system for objects made with three-dimensional printing, yet the gel is almost entirely liquid (Sci. Adv. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1500655).

The team, led by Tapomoy Bhattacharjee and Thomas E. Angelini, has printed a variety of soft materials—such as polymers and living cells—inside this hydrogel to create arbitrarily complex structures that keep their shape. The hydrogel bolsters the ability of 3-D printers to create soft, functional structures, potentially including living tissue.

The gel contains microscopic particles made from a copolymer of polyaspartic acid and polyethylene glycol. But the copolymer accounts for less than 1% of the weight of the matrix, Angelini says. The rest is mostly water.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: UF Soft Matter Engineering Group
Researchers created these lifelike jellyfish by printing directly into a granular hydrogel. Their caps are about 2 cm across.
3-D printed polymer jellyfish.
Credit: UF Soft Matter Engineering Group
Researchers created these lifelike jellyfish by printing directly into a granular hydrogel. Their caps are about 2 cm across.

A 3-D printer’s nozzle can slip through the hydrogel as if the material were a liquid, but the particles are large and substantial enough to hold any printed material in place. “It’s like it’s trapped in a liquid without being able to sink,” Angelini tells C&EN.

“This is a beautiful piece of work,” says Jennifer A. Lewis, who was not involved with the study and has also developed novel support materials for 3-D printing with her group at Harvard University. She says what differentiates this granular hydrogel is its ability to flow back into place once the print nozzle passes through it.

The growing soft matter engineering team at the University of Florida now includes researchers from across campus who are working to print accurate polymer brain models that surgeons can use for practice and living human tumors for cancer research, Angelini says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cell culture devices made with paper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel Electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microgels On Demand

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE