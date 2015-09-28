Indorama To Restart Idle U.S. Cracker

Indorama, a Thai polyester maker, plans to restart an idle ethylene cracker near Lake Charles, La., by the end of 2017. The cracker, once operated by Equistar Chemicals, was shuttered in 2001. Indorama plans to spend $175 million to refurbish the plant, which will have 370,000 metric tons of ethylene and 30,000 metric tons of propylene capacity annually when it reopens. The plan continues U.S. back-integration for Indorama. In 2012, it bought an ethylene glycol plant in Clear Lake, Texas, from Old World Industries.
