Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Microanalyzing 3-D Printed Metals

The technique can make intricate metal parts, but using them in demanding applications will require perfecting their microstructures

by Mitch Jacoby
September 28, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

FROM THE DUST
6-inch-tall Ti-Al-V 3-D printed mesh structures.
Credit: Center for Additive Manufacturing & Logistics/NCSU
Additive manufacturing builds metal parts, such as these 6-inch-tall Ti-Al-V mesh structures, layer by layer through melting and fusing metal powder in a computer-controlled pattern. The finished parts shown here are partly removed from unmelted powder, which can be reused.

The scientific and popular presses alike regularly carry stories about the seemingly limitless range of products that three-dimensional printing can make, from apparel to car parts to food. This “anything is possible” aura has enabled 3-D printing to grow by leaps and bounds in just the past few years.

Still, the growth hasn’t been uniform when it comes to the types of materials used with the layer-by-layer fabrication method. Although manufacturers in the aerospace, the biomedical, and other industries have demonstrated that 3-D printing, or “additive manufacturing,” can make advanced metal parts, the overwhelming majority of 3-D printed products remain polymer based.

“The reason we don’t have more high-end metal parts today is because of technical challenges in additive manufacturing,” according to John A. Slotwinski, an additive manufacturing engineer at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory. To address those challenges, researchers have begun analyzing in detail the physical and chemical properties of metal parts made via additive manufacturing. Those studies are showing that in some cases, metal products exhibit poor mechanical performance as a result of microscopic defects and other small-scale features. A number of scientists who focus on those kinds of analyses gathered in Portland, Ore., last month to present their latest findings at a microscopy and microanalysis conference organized by the Microscopy Society of America.

The procedure for printing metal products starts the same way as with plastic parts, explained one of the meeting attendees, Harvey A. West II, a research associate professor at the Center for Additive Manufacturing & Logistics at North Carolina State University (NCSU), Raleigh. Both procedures rely on a computer-aided design (CAD) program to mathematically depict a 3-D object as a stack of 2-D cross sections. The cross sections serve as blueprints for each layer, instructing an instrument to build the object, layer-by-layer, from the bottom up.

In one standard method for making metal parts, an automated arm coats a work surface with a thin layer of powdered metal. Then a sharply focused, intense electron or laser beam traces the 2-D pattern in the powder, melting and fusing the powder in its path. The instrument lowers the work surface slightly, reapplies powder, and traces the next 2-D pattern, adding another metal layer on top of the one below.

Additive manufacturing aficionados such as West see opportunities for using this technology to engineer high-value metal parts on demand. For example, if an army transported this type of 3-D printer to the battlefield or a navy stationed them on aircraft carriers, the instruments could make critical replacement parts for military machines as needed. That flexibility would avoid the logistical hassle and high cost of manufacturing, transporting, and warehousing large inventories of spare parts.

But as William Harris, another meeting attendee, noted, using additive manufacturing in that way requires a high level of confidence that the technology can reliably make parts with the required properties. “You can program a 3-D printer to make almost anything,” said Harris, who is an X-ray microscopy specialist with Pleasanton, Calif.-based analytical instrument maker Carl Zeiss. “But how well will the products perform the intended function? How long will they last? And if they fail, how will they fail?”

DEFECTIVE
SEM image showing a microscopic crack developing in a 3-D printed titanium alloy. The crack is filled with metal particles used for 3-D printing.
Credit: Center for Additive Manufacturing & Logistics/NCSU
This SEM image shows that a microscopic crack developing in a 3-D printed titanium alloy part may be a result of powder particles (spheres) that did not melt and fuse during fabrication.

To answer those kinds of questions, West, NCSU’s Timothy J. Horn, and colleagues used a range of analytical methods, including mechanical strength tests as well as optical and electron microscopy, to evaluate 3-D printed parts made of Ti6Al4V. The titanium alloy contains 6 wt % aluminum and 4 wt % vanadium, and is widely used in aerospace, marine, and biomedical applications.

The team found that some specimens withstood hundreds of thousands of cycles of fatigue testing before breaking or cracking. Others failed quickly. Analysis of the weak specimens revealed various types of microscopic defects. For example, some micrometer-sized cracks contained Ti6Al4V particles that did not melt and fuse during printing. Other cracks were lined with contaminant particles, including metals from previous printing experiments.

HIDDEN HOLES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Carl Zeiss X-ray Microscopy/NIST
These X-ray tomography images provide a 3-D view of an 850-μm-wide region inside a cobalt chromium part. The images of the volume’s solid portions (gray) and void spaces (inverted rendering in brown) show that the printing method yielded a part riddled with internal holes.
Carl Zeiss X-ray Microscopy/NIST
Credit: Carl Zeiss X-ray Microscopy/NIST
These X-ray tomography images provide a 3-D view of an 850-μm-wide region inside a cobalt chromium part. The images of the volume’s solid portions (gray) and void spaces (inverted rendering in brown) show that the printing method yielded a part riddled with internal holes.

Porosity is another type of defect that can cripple printed metal parts. Sometimes, West explains, the fabrication process forms microscopic gas pockets or void spaces inside the product. These regions have Swiss-cheese-like structures and are less dense and weaker than their surroundings.

SMOOTH MOVE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Center for Additive Manufacturing & Logistics/NCSU
Micrometer-sized powder particles (bumps on right structure) cling to intricate 3-D printed titanium alloy parts even after preliminary cleaning. Treating the parts with acid smooths their surface (left) and improves fatigue resistance.
3-D printed titanium alloy parts before (right) and after (left) preliminary cleaning with acid.
Credit: Center for Additive Manufacturing & Logistics/NCSU
Micrometer-sized powder particles (bumps on right structure) cling to intricate 3-D printed titanium alloy parts even after preliminary cleaning. Treating the parts with acid smooths their surface (left) and improves fatigue resistance.

One source of the unwanted pores is gas trapped inside the metal powders that feed the 3-D printers. The gas may come from a process for manufacturing fine powders that involves injecting gas into a stream of molten metal to atomize the metal. When the powder is zapped in the 3-D printer, the particles heat up, melt, and then cool so quickly—the temperature change may exceed 10,000 °C per second, according to Slotwinski—that trapped gases don’t have time to escape.

A lack of uniformity in the size and shape of the metal particles also contributes to porosity. The mismatched geometry prevents particles from packing densely and leaves microscopic voids and air pockets in the rapidly fusing metal. In a recent study, Slotwinski, together with Edward J. Garboczi and coworkers at the National Institute of Standards & Technology, characterized such problems in stainless steel and cobalt chrome powders (J. Res. Natl. Inst. Stand. Technol. 2014, DOI: 10.6028/jres.119.018).

Meanwhile, in another study, Nesma T. Aboulkhair and coworkers at the University of Nottingham, in England, tried to find ways to minimize porosity in 3-D printed parts made from a strong, stiff aluminum alloy known as AlSi10Mg. The key finding was that the parameters that define the printing process—such as the beam power, beam diameter, scan speed, particle size, and powder layer thickness—all affect the product’s microstructure. Yet by carefully optimizing those parameters, it is possible to print aluminum alloy parts that are 99.8% dense (Add. Manufact. 2014, DOI: 10.1016/j.addma.2014.08.001).

But porosity in printed metal parts isn’t always a bad thing. Additive manufacturing specialists and veterinary researchers at NCSU sought to take advantage of porosity in bone-implanted prostheses. The team successfully implanted flexible titanium alloy mesh structures into several cats and dogs. The researchers think that the parts’ porosity could promote tissue growth at the implant site and protect against implant failure typically caused by the large difference in stiffness between bone and metallic implants (Add. Manufact. 2014, DOI: 10.1016/j.addma.2014.05.001).

Additive manufacturing has shown itself capable of making highly complex metal parts. But will the technology be used to make high-value parts for demanding engineering applications? “Absolutely,” Slotwinski said. “It’s just a matter of timing.” Researchers are working to optimize the fabrication process and control the product microstructure, he adds, “When we overcome these technical challenges, the technology will become more pervasive.”  

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3D printed metal is getting better, faster, and stronger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The case of the flaking floor and other tales of concrete forensics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing improves popular polymer’s properties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE