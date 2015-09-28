Advertisement

Environment

NSF Offers $81 Million For Nanotech Research

by Jessica Morrison
September 28, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 38
NSF is making $81 million available over five years to support nanotechnology research by academic, small business, and industry researchers. The National Nanotechnology Coordination Infrastructure (NNCI), announced this month, comprises 16 sites hosted at universities across the U.S. that will increase access to facilities, instrumentation, and expertise in nanotechnology, the agency says. For example, the North Carolina Research Triangle Nanotechnology Network at North Carolina State University is focusing part of its effort on providing businesses access to expertise and facilities to speed the development of new nanotechnology-based products. The awards, which provide up to five years of funding and range from $500,000 to $1.6 million each per year, are funded by all NSF directorates and its Office of International Science & Engineering. “NNCI will serve as a nationwide backbone for nanoscale research, which will lead to continuing innovations and economic and societal benefits,” said Pramod Khargonekar, NSF assistant director for engineering.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

