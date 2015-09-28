Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

A New And Improved Flow Battery

Electrochemistry: Inexpensive large-scale batteries are designed to assist grid-scale solar and wind electricity storage

by Mitch Jacoby
September 28, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eliza Grinnell/Harvard U
Redox active quinone- and ferrocyanide-based electrolyte solutions can be pumped from external storage vessels (rear) to an electrochemical cell (front) to generate electrical power in a flow battery.
Flow battery uses redox active electrolyte solutions that are pumped from external tanks to an electrochemical cell to generate electrical power and store it.
Credit: Eliza Grinnell/Harvard U
Redox active quinone- and ferrocyanide-based electrolyte solutions can be pumped from external storage vessels (rear) to an electrochemical cell (front) to generate electrical power in a flow battery.

A study advancing the safety of flow-battery technology could further enable electricity generated by solar cells and wind farms to be used on a large scale when it is needed, as opposed to only when the sun shines and wind blows (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aab3033). Flow batteries may be better suited than conventional batteries for storing and supplying electricity on a grid scale because the compounds undergoing electrochemical reactions are housed in storage tanks outside of the electrochemical cell. That separation enables flow-battery components to be optimized independently to suit the application. Last year, a Harvard University team including Michael J. Aziz and Roy G. Gordon reported on a low-cost, catalyst-free flow-battery design based on redox-active fused-ring quinones. That design avoided the corrosiveness and hydrogen evolution concerns associated with standard flow batteries, which use acidic solutions of metal ions. But the Harvard battery required a redox-active bromine-containing solution, a separate hazard. The same researchers now report they have designed and tested a flow battery that operates at 50% higher voltage in which bromine has been replaced with ferrocyanide, an inexpensive compound that, among other things, is used as a food additive.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device pulls water from air to make H₂
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Greener batteries for grid storage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Poisonous-mushroom compound could help flow batteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE