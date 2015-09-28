Northwest Doubles Methanol Proposal

Northwest Innovation Works, a Chinese firm supported by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, says it will nearly double the investment in a methanol plant it wants to build in Tacoma, Wash. Original plans called for a $1.8 billion plant. Now, the company says it will invest $3.4 billion at the site. Overall, the company plans to spend $7.0 billion to bring more than 10 million metric tons per year of methanol production on-line in Tacoma; Kalama, Wash.; and Port Westward, Ore. The alcohol will be shipped to China where it will be used to feed methanol-to-olefins plants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter