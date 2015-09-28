Advertisement

Teijin Drops New Aramid Development

by Marc S. Reisch
September 28, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 38
Teijin Aramid says it is halting a research program to develop and commercialize an aramid fiber variant with improved bullet resistance because of concerns over a key monomer’s toxicity. The monomer—a diaminophenylbenzimidazole—could be carcinogenic to workers exposed during fiber production, the Japanese firm says. The firm also found that the monomer could harm kidneys at low doses and could adversely affect reproduction. Teijin says it will refocus its research effort on other aramid fiber developments.

