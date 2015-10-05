Cabot Micro To Buy CMP Pad Producer

Cabot Microelectronics has agreed to acquire NexPlanar, a Hillsboro, Ore.-based maker of polishing pads used in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), a method of polishing silicon wafers during semiconductor fabrication. Cabot will pay $142 million to buy NexPlanar from investors including the semiconductor makers Intel and Samsung. NexPlanar was formed in 2003 and has annual revenue of about $22 million. Cabot says NexPlanar’s thermoset polyurethane pads will complement its own line of thermoplastic polyurethane pads and help it develop tailored slurry-plus-pad sets for customers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter