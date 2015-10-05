Uncovering The Spliceosome’s Secrets

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09339-cover-datacxd-690.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09339-cover-datacxd-690.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 5, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 39

With a high-resolution structure of the mRNA-splicing machine now in hand, a new era of biological and pharmaceutical discovery is dawning

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 39
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Biochemistry

Uncovering The Spliceosome’s Secrets

With a high-resolution structure of the mRNA-splicing machine now in hand, a new era of biological and pharmaceutical discovery is dawning

Nuclear Forensics Shows Nazis Were Nowhere Near Making Atomic Bomb

Analysis of historic uranium samples from Germany’s wartime experiments solves World War II mystery

A New Collaborative Approach For Chemists

C–H functionalization specialists discuss how they’ve spurred once-competitive synthetic chemists to pool their resources

  • Policy

    Pacifichem 2015

    Honolulu, Dec. 15–20

  • Environment

    Resisting Resistance To Antibiotics

    Sino-Dutch manufacturer DSM Sinochem challenges peers to better control their emissions

  • Policy

    Pressure For Chemical Law Reform Mounts

    Groups push Congress to update 40-year-old Toxic Substances Control Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Flexible Lithium-Ion Battery Electrodes

Electrochemistry: Conductive block copolymer improves vanadium pentoxide cathodes’ mechanical and electrochemical properties

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A Chemist’s Drama, ‘The PHD Movie’ Sequel

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT