DuPont Licenses Ebola Protection Suit

DuPont has licensed an Ebola protection garment designed by the Johns Hopkins Center for Bioengineering Innovation & Design with DuPont’s Tychem spun-bonded polyolefin. The garment’s design makes it simpler to put on and take off, reducing aid-worker contamination. Though developed in response to the West Africa Ebola outbreak that began in 2013, DuPont says the suit, which it will make, will also protect aid givers in other disease outbreaks.
