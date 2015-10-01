Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Fatal Accident At DuPont Probed

Investigation: Chemical Safety Board calls for inherently safer design review

by Jeff Johnson
October 1, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

DuPont plant in La Porte, Texas, site of a methyl mercaptan gas leak that killed 4 workers in November 2014.
Credit: CSB
An accident at this DuPont insecticide manufacturing building killed four workers and released 24,000 lb of methyl mercaptan.

A cascade of process errors and inadequate safeguards led to the deaths of four workers at a DuPont insecticide plant in La Porte, Texas, says an interim accident report by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). The board released that report and a related safety video on Sept. 30.

“DuPont has long been regarded as a safety leader in the chemical industry,” CSB Chair Vanessa Allen Sutherland says, “but this investigation has uncovered weaknesses or failures in DuPont’s safety planning and procedures.”

The interim report is intended to guide DuPont as it restarts the product line that made Lannate, an insecticide, from methyl mercaptan. The Nov. 15, 2014, accident released 24,000 lb of the highly toxic and flammable raw material.

First among CSB recommendations is that DuPont conduct an inherently safer design review for its processes using toxic chemicals. DuPont has carried out such reviews in the past, CSB notes, but not for methyl mercaptan or chlorine, which are used at La Porte.

The accident followed a series of mistakes, which began days earlier with the inadvertent introduction of water into a methyl mercaptan storage tank. The water, methyl mercaptan, and cold temperatures combined to form a hydrate that blocked the tank’s feed line.

Workers warmed pipes to break up the hydrate. They opened and closed valves and vents to redirect the methyl mercaptan while they worked to reduce the hydrate. Eventually operators succeeded, and the piped material began to flow.

Meanwhile, in another part of the production line, two workers began a routine mission to drain a vent in a poorly ventilated manufacturing building. The vent piping contained methyl mercaptan because of a jerry-rigged configuration to reduce the hydrate. The toxic chemical was released and vaporized, exposing the unprepared workers.

The stricken workers immediately called for help. Two others, brothers, responded. All four died.

CSB investigator Dan Tillema says that after initial hesitation, DuPont agreed to comply with recommended changes before restarting the process. DuPont did not respond to C&EN’s requests for comment.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board begins 2 new investigations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple error led to deaths, millions in losses at LyondellBasell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE