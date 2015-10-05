GSK To Shutter French R&D Site

GlaxoSmithKline plans to close an R&D site employing 70 people just outside of Paris. The move is part of an effort the firm revealed last year to save $1.6 billion by consolidating most R&D operations to sites in Stevenage, England, and Philadelphia. GSK says it will look for a pharmaceutical buyer for the site near Paris in an effort to preserve jobs. Despite the R&D cutback, GSK says it plans to bolster French employment through 2016 by about 300 jobs at the three manufacturing sites it operates in the country.
