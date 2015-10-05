Gates Foundation Backs Infant Vaccine

Novavax has been awarded a grant of up to $89 million by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in support of Phase III clinical development of its RSV F-protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine candidate for the protection of infants from respiratory synctial virus via maternal immunization. RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the U.S. Last week, the company announced positive results from a Phase II clinical trial of the RSV vaccine. The trial was designed to demonstrate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in pregnant women and to assess the transplacental transfer of maternal antibodies induced by the vaccine.
