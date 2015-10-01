Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Googling Air Pollution

Sensors: Tech companies and researchers team up to map air quality

by Matt Davenport
October 1, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Google car with air quality monitor.
Credit: Aclima
This Google Street View car is equipped with air quality and environmental sensors, such as the white wind speed monitor in front of the famous red camera.

Aclima, a start-up company that develops sensor networks, has partnered with Google and EPA to roll out an unprecedented fleet of mobile air quality monitors in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and California’s Central Valley.

Although these monitors boast some of the latest sensor technology, they’ll still be familiar to many: They’re the same vehicles Google uses to capture photos for its popular Street View feature in Google Maps.

“Our goal is to create a new class of data that will be made available to communities, scientists, and air quality experts—as well as on Google Earth and Google Maps,” Aclima CEO and cofounder Davida Herzl tells C&EN.

Although California already has dozens of air monitoring stations, their stationary nature prevents them from creating detailed street-level maps of air quality, especially in urban areas where pollutant concentrations can vary greatly block to block.

The mobile monitors will carry sensor arrays to measure multiple pollutants, including soot, ozone, and nitrogen oxide gases (NOx). The company has adapted state-of-the-art commercial sensors to meet its needs, but it’s also working with research partners to bring brand-new technology to its arsenal, Herzl says.

The current fleet will provide useful data, especially for showing what people are exposed to as they drive, says Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, an atmospheric chemist at the University of California, Irvine, who is not involved with the project.

“You want to know in real time, and in real places, what people are exposed to,” she tells C&EN. “It’s hard to extrapolate that from stationary monitors.”

But roadway measurements may not capture everything. For example, NOx emitted by vehicles interacts with ozone, meaning the pollution profile measured by a car’s sensor will differ from conditions off the streets, Finlayson-Pitts explains.

“This platform is a good first start,” she says. “But it’s not going to solve all our problems immediately.”

The platform will, however, provide new data to better inform air quality models and forecasts, Herzl says. “This gets us unequaled spatial coverage.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cesunica Ivey
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A local look at air pollution highlights inequalities within cities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pandemic experiments prove CO₂ monitoring networks provide real-time emission information

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE