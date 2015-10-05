Hovione Expands U.S. Manufacturing

Hovione, the Portuguese manufacturer of active drug chemicals, will spend $25 million to expand its East Windsor, N.J., manufacturing facility, more than doubling its capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredient production and adding a spray-drying unit to the pilot-scale dryer already in place. The company estimates that the expansion will add 30,600 sq ft to the 24,000-sq-ft facility and support an additional 60 jobs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter