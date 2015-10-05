Advertisement

What I Learned At Camp ACS

October 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
This summer our seven-year-old announced that he would rather stay home and attend a YMCA camp with his school friends than come to the ACS national meeting in Boston and attend Camp ACS (with child care provided for the children of meeting attendees). He is growing up.

This seems like an appropriate time to say a big thank-you to the ACS presidents and committee members who have supported Camp ACS for the past seven years. It is a good program run by caring professionals. We felt completely confident leaving our son with them while attending sessions—and we enjoyed family time together visiting the various cities the meeting had landed in each evening. We took him to some of the early-evening social events, and he thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition each year.

I would recommend the program, especially for single parents or chemistry couples who want to attend the meeting. You can attend the ACS national meeting with young children—in fact, it’s fun to do so!

Fiona Case
San Diego

