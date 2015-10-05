What I Learned At Camp ACS

Sept. 21, page 23: The credit for the photo of Angela Wilson, who will become the new director of NSF’s chemistry division, was incorrect. The photograph is by Mary Williams/Gary & Clark Photography.
Sept. 28, page 38: In the story about first-time drug disclosures at the ACS national meeting in Boston, the structure of AG-221 was incorrect. The correct structure is shown here.
This summer our seven-year-old announced that he would rather stay home and attend a YMCA camp with his school friends than come to the ACS national meeting in Boston and attend Camp ACS (with child care provided for the children of meeting attendees). He is growing up.
This seems like an appropriate time to say a big thank-you to the ACS presidents and committee members who have supported Camp ACS for the past seven years. It is a good program run by caring professionals. We felt completely confident leaving our son with them while attending sessions—and we enjoyed family time together visiting the various cities the meeting had landed in each evening. We took him to some of the early-evening social events, and he thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition each year.
I would recommend the program, especially for single parents or chemistry couples who want to attend the meeting. You can attend the ACS national meeting with young children—in fact, it’s fun to do so!
Fiona Case
San Diego
