ALOHA! The 2015 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem 2015, PAC CHEM2015) is the seventh in the series of successful congresses founded in 1984. The congress will be held in Honolulu on Dec. 15–20. The congress theme is “Chemical Networking: Building Bridges across the Pacific.” Pacifichem 2015 is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society (the host society), the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, the Korean Chemical Society, and the Chinese Chemical Society. Peter J. Stang of the University of Utah is the chair of the congress. Steven Holdcroft of Simon Fraser University and Eiichi Nakamura of the University of Tokyo are the two congress vice chairs, representing the Canadian Society for Chemistry and the Chemical Society of Japan, respectively.
The technical program comprises 11 topical areas: Analytical Chemistry; Inorganic Chemistry; Macromolecular Chemistry; Organic Chemistry; Physical, Theoretical & Computational Chemistry; Agrochemistry, Environmental & Geochemistry; Biological Chemistry; Materials & Nanoscience; Chemistry of Clean Energy Conversion, Storage & Production; Bench to Bedside: Chemistry of Health Care; and Connecting Chemistry to Society. More than 17,000 papers will be presented in either oral or poster formats. The online program is currently available at www.pacifichem.org.
To download a pdf of the final program for Pacifichem 2015 meeting in Honolulu, Dec. 15-20, visit http://cenm.ag/pacifichem2015 (C&EN, October 5, pages 36–52).
