Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Pacifichem 2015

Honolulu, Dec. 15–20

October 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

To download a pdf of the final program for Pacifichem 2015 meeting in Honolulu, Dec. 15-20, visit http://cenm.ag/pacifichem2015 (C&EN, October 5, pages 36–52).

ALOHA! The 2015 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem 2015, PAC CHEM2015) is the seventh in the series of successful congresses founded in 1984. The congress will be held in Honolulu on Dec. 15–20. The congress theme is “Chemical Networking: Building Bridges across the Pacific.” Pacifichem 2015 is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society (the host society), the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, the Korean Chemical Society, and the Chinese Chemical Society. Peter J. Stang of the University of Utah is the chair of the congress. Steven Holdcroft of Simon Fraser University and Eiichi Nakamura of the University of Tokyo are the two congress vice chairs, representing the Canadian Society for Chemistry and the Chemical Society of Japan, respectively.

The technical program comprises 11 topical areas: Analytical Chemistry; Inorganic Chemistry; Macromolecular Chemistry; Organic Chemistry; Physical, Theoretical & Computational Chemistry; Agrochemistry, Environmental & Geochemistry; Biological Chemistry; Materials & Nanoscience; Chemistry of Clean Energy Conversion, Storage & Production; Bench to Bedside: Chemistry of Health Care; and Connecting Chemistry to Society. More than 17,000 papers will be presented in either oral or poster ­formats. The online program is currently available at www.pacifichem.org.

To download a pdf of the final program for Pacifichem 2015 meeting in Honolulu, Dec. 15-20, visit http://cenm.ag/pacifichem2015 (C&EN, October 5, pages 36–52).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pacifichem 2025 opens call for symposia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pacifichem rescheduled for 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pacifichem 2020 call for papers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE