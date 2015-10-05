Sigma-Aldrich Sells Pharmorphix

Sigma-Aldrich has sold its Pharmorphix solid-form research business to Johnson Matthey, which says the business will expand its European active pharmaceutical ingredient business and clinical supply services. The deal comes as Merck KGaA is expected to close on its $17 billion purchase of Sigma-Aldrich within the next two months. Merck originally planned to complete the transaction by the end of September, but Sigma must sell solvents and inorganics units before the acquisition closes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter