Solar Race Car Boasts Biobased Composites

A team of 16 students at the University of Leuven, in Belgium, has built a solar-powered racecar, made in part with biobased resins. The car, called the Punch One, contains carbon fiber supplied by SHD Composites, epoxy made with biobased epichlorohydrin from Solvay, and a hardener made from cashew-nut shell liquid developed by Cardolite. The Punch One will compete in this month’s World Solar Challenge in Australia.
