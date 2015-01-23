Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

California Limits Use Of Pesticide Chloropicrin As A Soil Fumigant

Move to protect people from irritating chemical could raise price of strawberries

by Britt E. Erickson
January 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Farmers in California are facing tough new restrictions on the pesticide chloropicrin, which is commonly injected into the ground to kill pests before crops are planted. The new regulations are intended to protect workers and people who live near fields that are treated with the fumigant, which is a powerful irritant to the eyes and respiratory tract.

California’s new rules establish minimum buffer zones of 25 to 100 feet, depending on whether a tarp is used to keep the fumigant from drifting into surrounding areas. They also limit applications of chloropicrin to 40 acres per day, or 60 acres per day if a tarp is used.

The chemical is widely used to control soil pests that threaten numerous crops, but about 70% of all chloropicrin is used to fumigate strawberry fields.

California produces about 90% of the U.S. strawberry crop, and industry groups say the new rules will raise the price of this fruit. The tighter regulations mean additional costs for strawberry growers, explains Carolyn O’Donnell, spokeswoman for the California Strawberry Commission.

Health and environmental advocates, however, say the restrictions do not go far enough to protect rural residents and children attending schools near farm fields. “Chloropicrin should be phased out by 2020, along with other hazardous fumigant pesticides,” says Sarah Aird, codirector of Californians for Pesticide Reform.

The restrictions are more protective than those at the federal level. “Our regulatory program is the most stringent in the nation and sets an example for other states to follow,” says Brian R. Leahy, director of California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA fast-tracks restrictions on 4 organophosphate pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California seeks to improve safety of 1,3-dichloropropene fumigant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes restrictions on carbaryl insecticide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE