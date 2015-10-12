Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Superior Plus will acquire Canexus in a deal that combines two Canadian manufacturers of chlorine, caustic soda, and the paper pulp bleaching chemical sodium chlorate. The deal, which values Canexus at about $715 million, will create the world’s largest sodium chlorate producer, the firms say.

Novozymes has agreed to acquire Pacific Vet Group, a developer of probiotics for poultry. Probiotics are health-promoting microbes that inhabit the intestinal tract. PVG was founded in 2008 based on lactic acid bacteria technology developed at the University of Arkansas.

VWR has acquired Purifications Technologies Inc., which purifies select solvents for analytical, biotech, and agrochemical customers. VWR, a lab products provider, says the purchase will help it supply high-purity acetonitrile and other solvents.

Clariant has opened an industrial biotechnology research center in Planegg, Germany, near Munich. The specialty chemical firm’s new center has more than 65,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space for about 100 employees.

Carbon Clean Solutions, based in London and Mumbai, has raised $5.2 million from private investors to expand research and sales of its solvent-based CO2 capture and reuse technology. Carbon Clean has been testing its technology for five years and claims it is more energy efficient and lower in cost than competing technologies.

Kuraray will increase its capacity for polyvinyl alcohol film in Ehime, Japan, by 20 million m2 per year. The company did not say how much it is spending, but the firm’s 32 million-m2 expansion in 2011 cost $110 million. The material is used in polarizers for liquid-crystal displays.

Toray Industries has acquired a 55% stake in Italy’s Delta Tech, a manufacturer of resin-impregnated carbon fiber (prepreg) sold to car companies. Toray, the world’s largest carbon fiber maker, was already Delta’s supplier of carbon fiber.

MOF Technologies, a Northern Ireland-based start-up, has received $1.3 million from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 research funding program to scale up production of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). The firm says its MOFs have applications in gas storage, air purification, and heat pumps.

Merck Millipore will work with the German firm Celares to provide PEGylation services for customers’ protein-based therapeutics. Millipore makes functionalized polyethylene products that Celares PEGylates, or conjugates, to proteins to improve their properties as drugs.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck KGaA buys chromatography firm
Finland’s Dynea Sells Asia Division
Cyalume Purchases JFC Technologies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE