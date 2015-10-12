Celebrating The International Year Of Light
C&EN explores the past and future interplay of light and chemistry
October 12, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 40
Glycolipids and analogs are being investigated as potential drugs and vaccine adjuvants
Unique companies invest early and often to develop technology from the ivory tower
Venture Capital: Chemistry-based start-ups find support to overcome early R&D and business hurdles
Academic spin off in Boston wants to change how drugs are made
Neuroscience: Exercise-induced endocannabinoids decrease anxiety and pain perception in mice, study suggests
Biomimetics: Protein-mimicking molecules form a zigzag conformation––a new structure called a sigma strand––as they form into nanosheets