Celebrating The International Year Of Light

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 12, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 40

C&EN explores the past and future interplay of light and chemistry

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 40
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Celebrating The International Year Of Light

C&EN explores the past and future interplay of light and chemistry

Glycolipids Can Kick-Start Or Calm Immune System

Glycolipids and analogs are being investigated as potential drugs and vaccine adjuvants

Investment Firms Nurture University Start-ups

Unique companies invest early and often to develop technology from the ivory tower

  • Business

    Firms Get Funding From Breakout Labs

    Venture Capital: Chemistry-based start-ups find support to overcome early R&D and business hurdles

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Continuous Flow Expert Snapdragon Takes Root

    Academic spin off in Boston wants to change how drugs are made

  • Biological Chemistry

    Exploring The Molecular Basis Of “Runner’s High”

    Neuroscience: Exercise-induced endocannabinoids decrease anxiety and pain perception in mice, study suggests

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Peptoids Do A Double Twist

Biomimetics: Protein-mimicking molecules form a zigzag conformation––a new structure called a sigma strand––as they form into nanosheets

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Space-Aged Whisky, Swiss Cheese Science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT