DuPont And Caribou Cross-License CRISPR

DuPont and the biotech firm Caribou Biosciences have agreed to cross-license their intellectual property related to the new gene-editing tool called CRISPR/Cas. Caribou was founded in 2011 by CRISPR research pioneer Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, and colleagues. DuPont obtained its technology in June through a license from Vilnius University. DuPont made an equity investment in Caribou as part of the biotech firm’s recent Series A funding round. The two firms also will collaborate on research.
