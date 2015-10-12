DuPont Loses First PFOA Trial In Ohio

A federal jury awarded $1.6 million to an Ohio woman who claims that an intermediate DuPont once used to make Teflon fluoropolymer caused her kidney cancer. The case is the first of six bellwether trials that could help determine DuPont’s liability for the release of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) into drinking water from its Parkersburg, W.Va., plant. About 3,500 additional plaintiffs maintain they became ill from their exposure to PFOA. DuPont says the jury’s decision not to award punitive damages proves DuPont did not consciously disregard those living near the plant. The case names DuPont, but Chemours, DuPont’s former performance chemicals business, is responsible for lawsuit costs. Both firms plan to appeal.
