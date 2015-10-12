European Commission Helps Science Refugees

Refugee scientists in Europe will have a chance to continue working in their research area under a new European Commission initiative launched last week. A recent influx of refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, and other nations has brought the plight of many refugees to the forefront in Europe. The new Science4Refugees portal of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, will help match qualified refugees with a science background to temporary or permanent jobs at universities or research centers that have registered as refugee-welcoming organizations. The League of European Research Universities pledged its support for the plan, which complements other assistance that European research universities have already provided for refugees. Those efforts include opening up dorms and other campus buildings to refugees and providing expert advice to governments and other support organizations. “We want to help solve crises, such as the refugee problem, or at least, if we do not succeed right away, keep them manageable,” says the league chair, Alain Beretz.