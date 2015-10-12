Fujifilm Buys Into Specialty Solvents

Fujifilm Electronic Materials has agreed to acquire Ultra Pure Solutions, a manufacturer of solvents used in the production of electronics. High-purity solvents are critical to semiconductor manufacturers as they strive to further shrink chip circuitry, according to Fujifilm. “The presence of impurities in solvents, such as metal ions or ultrasmall foreign particles, can reduce the yield rate in semiconductor products,” the firm says. Ultra Pure operates facilities in Texas and California.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter