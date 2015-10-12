Genentech Teams With Arvinas

Genentech and Arvinas will work together to develop small molecules that invoke protein degradation and disposal. The pact, which includes an undisclosed up-front payment, could be worth up to $300 million in milestones for privately held Arvinas, which was spun out of the labs of Yale University chemist Craig Crews. Whereas conventional drugs work by blocking the activity of a protein, Arvinas is using bifunctional small molecules called proteolysis-targeting chimeras to “tag” certain proteins for breakdown by the ubiquitin-proteasome system.
