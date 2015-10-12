Advertisement

Environment

Groups Target CFC Substitutes For EPA Action

by Cheryl Hogue
October 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 40
Environmental organizations are asking EPA to switch a regulatory green light to a stop sign for a number of chemicals used as refrigerants or fire suppressing agents. They are targeting several hydrochlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and perfluorinated compounds as well as sulfur hexafluoride and trifluoroiodomethane. EPA approved these substances as acceptable substitutes for chemicals that deplete stratospheric ozone, notably chlorofluorocarbons and halons. Now, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development are petitioning EPA to yank that approval under the Clean Air Act because the substitute substances are potent greenhouse gases. The groups say their petition, which they filed last week, is aimed at substitute compounds that are the most-used in the U.S. for specific applications, such as car air conditioners, in which an alternative chemical with a lower global warming potential is available. EPA is expected to respond to the petition in coming months.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
