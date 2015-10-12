Illumina To Allow Nonhuman Sequencing

Illumina has extended the usage rights of its high-throughput next-generation gene sequencing systems to allow sequencing of nonhuman species. The firm hopes the move will expand the market for very large scale sequencing in areas such as agricultural research and model organisms for pharma R&D. The Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, one of Illumina’s earliest customers for its HiSeq X Ten system, intends to conduct whole-genome sequencing projects on organisms of importance for public health, such as malaria and other pathogens.
