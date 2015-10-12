MD Anderson, Partner Launch Oncology Firm

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Theraclone Sciences have launched a company called OncoResponse that will use Theraclone’s screening technology to identify therapeutic antibodies against novel targets from immuno-oncology-treated patients. MD Anderson will provide access to samples and data from patients who have responded well to cancer immunotherapies. OncoResponse has raised $9.5 million in financing from Arch Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, MD Anderson, and others.
