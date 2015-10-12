Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Mass Spec Method For Safer Pufferfish

Food Science: Tricky-to-eat species can be distinguished using LC/MS to analyze amplified DNA from mitochondrial genes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
One type of puffer fish, Takifugu niphobles.
The pufferfish Takifugu niphobles.
Credit: Shutterstock
One type of puffer fish, Takifugu niphobles.

People who eat puffer fish—also known as fugu—take their lives in their own hands. These fish contain tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin that can spoil a good meal and even kill the diner. The edible portions of the fish vary by species, and some species aren’t edible at all because the toxin is too widespread. Because of the potential danger, Japanese law requires that puffer fish be labeled by species. And in the U.S., only one species of puffer fish is legal. In an effort to improve food safety, researchers at the National Research Institute of Police Science, in Kashiwa, Japan, developed a liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry method to genotype 12 puffer fish species (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.5b03703). Hajime Miyaguchi and coworkers used the polymerase chain reaction to amplify specific sequences from the mitochondrial genes for each species’ 16S ribosomal RNA. They then digested the amplified DNA and analyzed it with high-resolution LC/MS. The researchers were able to distinguish all species, except for two puffer fish that have the same sequence.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE