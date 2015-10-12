Persistent Drugs Added To Global Agenda On Chemicals

Representatives of governments, industry, and environmental organizations have agreed to add environmentally persistent pharmaceutical products to a list of emerging policy issues under the United Nations’ Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM). That international effort is focused on helping developing countries safely manufacture, transport, use, and dispose of commercial substances. The decision about environmentally persistent pharmaceuticals was made by participants at the fourth International Conference on Chemicals Management, which ended on Oct. 2. The persistent drugs issue joins five others flagged for special attention under SAICM: chemicals in products, lead in paint, electronic waste, nanomaterials, and endocrine-disrupting compounds. At the weeklong conference, held in Geneva, participants also agreed to make high-hazard pesticides a so-called issue of concern. This is a lower-level designation than an emerging policy issue for SAICM. Participants also agreed to extend SAICM’s work to beyond 2020, the year that the fifth—and, until now, presumed last—chemicals management conference is to be held.
