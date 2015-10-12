Advertisement

Business

Provepep Synthesizes Therapeutic Protein

by Ann M. Thayer
October 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 40
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ramin Herati/Wikimedia Commons
One half of the interleukin-10 homodimer.
One half of the interleukin-10 homodimer.
Credit: Ramin Herati/Wikimedia Commons
One half of the interleukin-10 homodimer.

Provepep, the peptide business of the French fine chemistry group Provence Technologies, says it has synthesized 10 mg of the bioactive homodimer form of interleukin-10, an anti-inflammatory cytokine. In doing so, it claims to be one of only a few labs able to chemically synthesize large therapeutic proteins. Provepep used solid-phase peptide synthesis to make segments of the protein and its bis(2-sulfanylethyl)amido ligation technology to join them into a 160 amino acid-long IL-10 subunit.

