Provepep Synthesizes Therapeutic Protein

Provepep, the peptide business of the French fine chemistry group Provence Technologies, says it has synthesized 10 mg of the bioactive homodimer form of interleukin-10, an anti-inflammatory cytokine. In doing so, it claims to be one of only a few labs able to chemically synthesize large therapeutic proteins. Provepep used solid-phase peptide synthesis to make segments of the protein and its bis(2-sulfanylethyl)amido ligation technology to join them into a 160 amino acid-long IL-10 subunit.
