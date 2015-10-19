Amyris Puts A Price On Farnesene

The biobased chemical maker Amyris says it has achieved a “record low” manufacturing cost for the 15-carbon chemical farnesene: $1.75 per L. Following this achievement, Amyris says, it is ramping up sales activity related to polymer-grade farnesene and to Myralene, an industrial solvent that can replace higher-priced limonene. CEO John Melo says he expects sales to polymer and solvent customers to increase from less than $3 million in 2015 to more than $20 million next year. Amyris produces farnesene via sugar fermentation in Brazil.
