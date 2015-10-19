Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 19, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 41

Scientists study what earthworms, the chemical engineers of the underground, are doing in the dirt

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 41
Sustainability

Night Crawler Chemistry

Scientists study what earthworms, the chemical engineers of the underground, are doing in the dirt

Cutting Out Textile Pollution

Cleaning up one of the world’s dirtiest industries will require new technology and more

The Fight Against Malaria Is A Race Against Resistance

Scientists are developing new ways to stop insecticide-resistant mosquitoes—and the diseases they spread

  • Biological Chemistry

    Brainwave Patterns Are Helping To Unveil How Anesthetics Work

    Brain monitoring techniques could explain how the drugs trigger unconsciousness, improving patient safety

  • Business

    The Race To Replace Ineos’s Barex Resin

    Production of the packaging polymer is ending, touching off a quest for alternatives

  • Policy

    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Sponsors Most U.S. Synthetic Biology Work

    Federal Funding: National Science Foundation grant program in this field is ending

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Making Glucosepane In Eight Steps

Synthesis: Enantioselective route to protein adduct promises to help scientists better understand this moiety’s role in diabetes and aging

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Solving The Stiletto, Prehistoric Probiotics

 

