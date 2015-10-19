BASF Shifts Sterols From Texas To France

BASF will close a sterols extraction plant in Pasadena, Texas, before the end of the year while expanding a sterols plant in Boussens, France. Forty people will lose their jobs at the Pasadena plant, which is far away from its sources of raw materials, BASF says. The company produces wood and vegetable sterols that are used as cholesterol-reducing supplements and food ingredients. FDA has approved claims that 1.3 g of sterols per day lowers the risk of heart disease, BASF notes.
