Decibel Tackles Hearing Loss

Decibel Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotech developing drugs for hearing loss, has launched with $52 million in its first round of funding. Third Rock Ventures led the Series A financing, with SR One, the venture arm of GlaxoSmithKline, contributing. Although approximately 50 million Americans experience some form of hearing loss, treatments are few. Decibel will target disorders including hearing loss stemming from antibiotic use, noise-induced hearing loss, age-related hearing loss, and tinnitus.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter