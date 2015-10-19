Energy Department Funds Fuel Cells

The Department of Energy is boosting its investment in fuel-cell technologies with $20 million for 10 projects. Of the newly funded efforts, seven focus on early research into areas such as hydrogen production using microbial biomass, low-platinum-group metal catalyst development, and hydrogen delivery pipeline manufacturing. The remaining three projects support higher-level development of mobile hydrogen fueling stations and fuel-cell-powered range extenders for hybrid electric vehicles. The projects “will continue to make advances in our rapidly expanding portfolio of hydrogen and fuel-cell technologies,” says David Danielson, assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy. Fuel-cell sales in 2014 totaled an unprecedented $2.2 billion, nearly $1 billion more than in 2013, according to a report released by DOE in conjunction with the awards. The report estimates that more than 50,000 fuel cells were shipped worldwide in 2014.
