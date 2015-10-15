Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ethox Scientist Named On Coke Bottle Technology Patent

Litigation: Ethox prevails in lawsuit against Coca-Cola over bottle polymer additive

by Ann M. Thayer
October 15, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Coca-Cola/C&EN
Ethox chemist James Tanner will now be listed as coinventor on a patented soda bottle gas barrier.
Personalized Coke bottles read “James Tanner.”
Credit: Coca-Cola/C&EN
Ethox chemist James Tanner will now be listed as coinventor on a patented soda bottle gas barrier.

A U.S. District Court judge in South Carolina has ruled that research chemist James Tanner should be listed among the inventors on U.S. patent 8110265 covering polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle technology.

With the addition of his name, Tanner’s employer, Ethox Chemicals, will share rights to the bottle polymer technology with beverage giant Coca-Cola, says Philip L. Hirschhorn, an attorney representing the small specialty chemical developer.

Ethox, which is part of Piedmont Chemical Industries in High Point, N.C., will “now work hard to actually promote the technology in the marketplace,” Hirschhorn adds. “We believe that it is valuable technology, which is one of the reasons Coca-Cola fought so hard to protect it and keep it in their own hands.”

Coca-Cola began working with Ethox in 2009 on PET containers with enhanced mechanical and gas barrier properties. The court found that Tanner conceived of using and then synthesized the gas barrier additive bis(2-phenoxyethyl) terephthalate (PEM) after determining that Coke’s desired molecule, bis[2-(benzoyloxy)ethyl] terephthalate, couldn’t be made economically.

Ethox sued in 2012 after Coca-Cola received a patent that claimed PEM. According to Hirschhorn, Coca-Cola didn’t put Tanner, who was the only one of six coinventors who didn’t assign rights back to the company, on its patent applications. Coca-Cola argued that it was already aware of PEM and had included the molecule in other patent applications predating Tanner’s work.

“While the court’s decision finding Dr. Tanner a coinventor is disappointing, it does not affect the company’s ability to use the patent technology nor does it find the company liable for any damages to Ethox,” Coca-Cola says in a statement. The company adds that it will “consider next steps as appropriate.”

Although no damages were awarded, further court proceedings will address a request for fees and possibly damages depending on what action Coca-Cola takes, Hirschhorn says. Other issues are open to possible appeal, he adds. In earlier proceedings, for example, the district court had dismissed Ethox’s claims of unfair competition, fraud, and misappropriation of trade secrets.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ethox triumphs over Coke again
Dow petition rejected in Nova polymer case
M&G Loses Round In Dispute With Invista

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE