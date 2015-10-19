European Biotechs Eye Itaconic Acid

France’s Leaf Technologies and the Netherlands’ Dutch DNA Biotech are joining to develop a new fungal host that generates itaconic acid from simple and cellulosic sugars. The firms see the organic acid as a renewable chemical building block along the lines of lactic acid and succinic acid. “We aim to make itaconic acid the next major commercial renewable chemical,” says Adam Javan, business development director at Leaf.
