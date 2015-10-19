Hovione Acquires Finished-Drug Plant

The pharmaceutical chemical producer Hovione is moving downstream in the production chain with the $10 million purchase of a finished-drug plant near its headquarters in Loures, Portugal. The plant was built by Sanofi predecessor Aventis and recently owned by a generic drug firm. The purchase is the second recent investment for Hovione. Earlier this month the company said it will spend $25 million at its East Windsor, N.J., facility to double chemical production and enhance spray-drying capability.
