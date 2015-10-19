Lilly Bolsters Immuno-oncology

Eli Lilly & Co. has made two moves to bolster its immuno-oncology platform. The big pharma firm is expanding a cancer therapy collaboration established earlier this year with China’s Innovent Biologics. Lilly and Innovent will now develop up to three anti-PD-1 bispecific antibodies, which will be created by Lilly using an antibody sequence discovered by Innovent. The Chinese company will have the right to develop the drugs in China. And Lilly will add 30,000 sq ft and about 50 new jobs to its R&D center in New York City. Chemistry and lead optimization for immuno-oncology are part of the addition’s remit.
