Liquid Nitrogen And Rising Temperatures

Two items in your Aug. 31 issue deserve a comment. First, the unexploded bomb in BASF’s headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany (C&EN, Aug. 31, page 14), can be made inert in place by simply bathing it in liquid nitrogen for a few hours. Based on the old rule of thumb for reaction rates—doubling or halving for each 10 °C—the “explosion” time would change from milliseconds to weeks.
Second, under “Earth’s Temperature Keeps Rising” (C&EN, Aug. 31, page 20), you state that the rate of increase for July is 0.65 °C per century. Assuming July as a proxy for the whole year, the goal of less than 2 °C by 2100 is safe until sometime in 2300. Is it worth the cost of a major conference to worry about this?
Dave Griffiths
Greenwood, S.C.
Ballots for the ACS election mailed on Friday, Oct. 2, and the online polls are open. Your voice counts, so vote for the 2016 ACS president-elect and any other races on your ballot. Polls close on Oct. 30.
