Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

National Chemistry Week Kicks Off A Colorful Celebration

Outreach: Annual ACS-sponsored event begins on Oct. 19

by Linda Wang
October 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS
The National Chemistry Week logo.
Credit: ACS

This year’s National Chemistry Week (NCW) promises to be full of color, with its theme, “Chemistry Colors Our World.”

The annual outreach event, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, takes place on Oct. 18 to 24 and focuses on the chemistry of color. Volunteers from ACS’s 185 local sections will lead hands-on activities at elementary schools, museums, shopping malls, and other public venues.

The goal of NCW is to “bring chemistry and chemists to the community,” says George Heard, chair of the ACS Committee on Community Activities, which coordinates NCW with the help of the ACS Office of Volunteer Support. “We’ve chosen a theme that everyone can relate to, and it’s a theme that should lend itself to some easy, innovative, and fun activities.”

The NCW publication Celebrating Chemistry, available in both English and Spanish, contains activity ideas and other resources. Also, ACS Productions will release a “Reactions” video on the darkest material in existence. And the American Association of Chemistry Teachers will offer lesson plans on color chemistry for high school chemistry teachers.

This year’s community event is an art supplies collection drive, and students in grades K–12 can enter the NCW Illustrated Poem Contest.

“What excites me most about NCW is how many volunteers we get,” Heard says. “It’s just amazing how many people we have doing something to celebrate.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Colors Our World: Making Chemistry Magic Again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Chemistry Week To Begin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE