Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Obama Signs STEM Education Bill

by Andrea Widener
October 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education law will embrace after-school programs and extend a teacher scholarship program to those with bachelor’s degrees. The STEM Education Act of 2015 was passed with bipartisan support by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama on Oct. 7. The law requires NSF to continue to support informal STEM education efforts such as after-school programs, museums, and libraries. It also extends the benefits of NSF’s master teacher training program, the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship, to teachers with bachelor’s degrees. Currently, only teachers with master’s degrees can apply to the program. Computer science teachers are also now eligible to apply. “The STEM Education Act expands the definition of STEM, encourages students to study these subjects, and trains more teachers,” says Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), one of the law’s authors. Many of the law’s provisions had been part of attempts to renew America Competes legislation but were broken off into their own bill when those efforts became controversial.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress surprises science community by passing research bill
Science Education Turns To The States
Science Included In K–12 Education Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE