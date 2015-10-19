Oschmann To Succeed Kley At Merck KGaA

Stefan Oschmann, 58, will become chairman and CEO of Merck KGaA in April 2016 after the retirement of Karl-Ludwig Kley, 64. Oschmann, who became deputy CEO at the beginning of this year, previously headed the firm’s pharma business. The announcement comes as Merck prepares to finalize the acquisition of the lab supply firm Sigma-Aldrich. In a separate simplification move, Merck is dropping the Serono and Millipore designations for its drug and lab supply businesses except in the U.S. and Canada, where they will continue to operate as EMD Serono and EMD Millipore.
