Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ozone-Depleting Compounds On Decline In Atmosphere

Atmospheric Chemistry: Concentrations of two hydrochlorofluorocarbon compounds peaked around 2012

by Jyllian Kemsley
October 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are valued as refrigerants and propellants. When they are released to the atmosphere, however, they destroy Earth’s protective ozone layer. Although an international treaty controls the use of such compounds, a study last year indicated that concentrations of some of them continued to increase through 2012. Follow-up measurements now indicate that concentrations of two HCFCs, CH2ClF and CF3CH2Cl, peaked around 2012 and have since steeply declined, with emissions dropping by as much as 50% in three years (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/2015gl064709 and 10.1002/2015gl065846). The compounds were studied by international teams led by Fabian Schoenenberger and Martin K. Vollmer of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science & Technology. CH2ClF has been used to a limited extent in refrigerant blends, and CF3CH2Cl has no known industrial use. The researchers propose that the compounds are most likely produced and emitted as intermediates or by-products of manufacturing HCFCs and that the decrease is probably due to a change in the processes that make those HCFCs. Emissions from other sources would be unlikely to show the observed steep decline.

DIMINUTION
[+]Enlarge
Modeled annual global emissions of CF3CH2Cl show a steep decline in recent years, possibly because of changes in HCFC production. The reduction around 2009 might be related to the global financial crisis. SOURCE: Geophys. Res. Lett.
Graph of ozene-depletion compounds.
Modeled annual global emissions of CF3CH2Cl show a steep decline in recent years, possibly because of changes in HCFC production. The reduction around 2009 might be related to the global financial crisis. SOURCE: Geophys. Res. Lett.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recovery of the ozone layer could face minor setbacks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Falling CFC-11 emissions offer a reprieve for the ozone layer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leaks of CFCs threaten ozone layer recovery and climate, researchers say

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE