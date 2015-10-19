Science Heritage Foundations Merge

The Chemical Heritage Foundation and the Life Sciences Foundation, two institutions founded with the help of science historian Arnold Thackray, have decided to merge. CHF was launched in 1982 by the University of Pennsylvania and the American Chemical Society to tell the story of the chemical sciences. LSF was founded in 2010 to do the same for the life sciences. The combined organization “will work to share the history of science both with those who participate in the sciences and the broader public,” says Laurie Landeau, chair of CHF’s board of directors.
